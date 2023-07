Wonderfully Colorful Plant Dyed Pasta Art

60 Second Docs spoke with Linda Miller Nicholson, a Seattle artist who makes wonderfully colorful plant-dyed pasta art. Nicholson explained that she is no stranger to experimentation when it comes to her homemade pasta dough.

I’m gonna pasta that. Basically you name it, I’ve tried to turn it into pasta using vegetables herbs and superfoods. Red, for example, is just pureeing beets with eggs. Orange, I puree peppers or carrots along with the eggs. That’s when I’m in my true pasta bliss.