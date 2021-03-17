Laughing Squid

Filmmaker Performs Ping Pong Ball Trick Shots Into an Orange Mug in Unique Ad for Italian Furniture Company

When designer, visual artist and director Lucas Zanotto (previously) was given the opportunity to make a film about the furniture company Plank, he decided to set the different pieces up in various scenarios and made trick shots with a ping pong ball and a bright orange coffee cup (Beer Pong without the beer). Zanotto recruited his nephew to help ensure that the ball always landed inside the mug.

PLANK sent me a selection of their furniture and asked me to make something with it. It’s wonderful to have the opportunity of freedom from clients. My nephew Manuel was up for assisting me, so we locked ourselves (this was before lock-down :) into the studio for 2 weeks and started throwing ping pong balls.

Plank Lucas Zanotto Ping Pong Furniture


