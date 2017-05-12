Pizzeria Disgusto, A Cartoon Book About the Weird and Funny Side of Italian Cuisine

Pizzeria Disgusto is an upcoming cartoon book, created by Austrian illustrator and comic artist Michael Hacker, all about the weird and funny side of Italian cuisine. Michael is currently raising funds on Kickstarter to help with the production and shipping costs of his rad book featuring “80 pages full of illustrated puns and wordplays.”

Pizzeria Disgusto is a collection of 60 unique illustrations about the weird and funny side of Italian cuisine. It’s 80 pages full of illustrated puns and wordplays about Pizza, Pasta and other Italian delicacies. Here are some appetizers… Buon appetito! (read more)

