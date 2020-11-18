A Comforting Weighted Blanket Shaped Like an Pizza Hut Original Pan Pizza That Looks Good Enough to Eat

Just in time for the cold weather, Pizza Hut partnered with Gravity Blankets to create a round weighted blanket that looks like an Original Pan Pizza. The thick blanket weighs 15 pounds and is covered in soft microfleece with an all-over pizza design that looks good enough to eat.

Let’s face it – we could all use some extra comfort right about now, and with winter quickly approaching, you don’t want to be left out in the cold. Fear not, Pizza Hut has you covered…literally. Stay cozy and comfortable all season long with this winter’s best accessory: the Original Pan Weighted Blanket.

via Nerdist