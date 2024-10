Pizza Maker Flips a Pizza Three Times and Then Flips it Back Into the Oven

Scott Brown, a fireman by day and The Real Pizza Flipper by night, showcased his talent with a viewer request that he flip a pizza three times and then flip it back into the oven. Brown honored that request with the utmost of skill while working at Papa Leo’s in Buffalo, New York.

Brown also flipped a pizza behind his back, flipped the pizza to his cameraman, and flipped a pizza while standing on one foot.