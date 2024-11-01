New York Pizza Chefs Taste Test a Variety of Frozen Supermarket Pizzas

New York pizza chefs Victoria Tiso of Tori T’s Pizza, Rosario Granieri of Pizza Secret, and Nino Coniglio of Williamsburg Pizza participated in an Epicurious taste test where they tried a wide variety of frozen pizzas that are widely available in supermarkets across the United States.

Today on Epicurious we’ve asked them to give us their unfiltered, honest reviews of some prominent frozen pizza brands found on supermarket shelves. Which pizzas pack the most bang for your budget, and which should you avoid at all costs?

After tasting 15 different pizzas, the hands-down winner was the Margherita pizza from Table 87. The other winners were deep dish Pizzeria Uno, because of the sauce and the Margherita pizza from Trader Joe’s.

– Table 87. I love to taste the fresh ingredients.The fresh basil, the fresh mozzarella. Dough that didn’t seem like it was made in a pharmaceutical laboratory. -I think the Trader Joe’s one had a good quality mozzarelle. – Uno’s, those tomatoes were the most wonderful tomatoes we had.