Why a Human Clone Could Never Be an Exact Replica of the Original Despite Same Genetic Origins

by at on

Life Noggin, narrator Pat Graziosi who voices the animated Blocko explains several of the many pitfalls of cloning humans. Blocko specifically notes that although a clone is born from the same genetic material, issues such as spindle proteins, fetal environment and chromosomal shrinking, a cloned human won’t really be an exact replica of the original.

Say…we navigated our way through the complex ethical implications, and successfully cloned a human. Would your clone be just like you? …You’d expect your clone to look the same, right? Isn’t that what cloning is? Well you may be surprised to learn that your clone could look completely different!

