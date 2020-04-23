A Despairing Clown in a Humorless World Reminisces About Happier Days in a Pensive CGI Animated Short

In the incredibly pensive animated short “Pippo” by Chris Keller, a despairing, aging clown in a world without humor looks to the items of his past as he reminisces about happier days. In the depths of despair and after much reflection, in the end, Pipppo learns that the humor was never lost inside of himself.

Here lives Pippo, an old clown who refuses to leave. Or perhaps he has no place to go. For decades, he used to bring smiles to children’s faces. Now he is discarded, degraded, dejected. …Pippo sighs and looks at his reflection in the mirror, wondering what went wrong. What do you do in a joyless world when all you know is joy?

Here’s some behind-the-scenes footage showing how “Pippo” was made.

