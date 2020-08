Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

An adorable racoon named Piper who was rescued by Sarah Thyme and Mitchell Thyme of the now-missing Tito the Raccoon, learned how to make beautiful handprint art with her little paws.

Piper is an up and coming artist who loves to paint. This particular painting is one of Piper’s first! Here she has little itty bitty tippy tappys. Her little paws won’t be this small ever again!

Piper’s work and art from siblings Cheeto and Tito, are available for purchase through their online shop.