Pink Cockatoo Sprouts a Pair of Dancing Human Arms

An adorable pink bellied galah (Australian cockatoo) named Bogie seemingly sprouted a pair of dancing human arms that appeared overnight. Or maybe it was all just a dream…

I had the trippiest dream last night that I had arms………

Bogie was so amused by his arms that he decided to put a call out to other birds/animals who may have had the same thing happen to them.

Laughing at how ridiculous I look with arms, so I’ve decided to make a #woahihavearmschallenge,
To participate…
•Follow my flocking account
•Tag 2 motherflocking friends who you’d think would want to participate
•Upload a video or photo of any animal with added arms!
•Hashtag your photo #woahihavearmschallenge

