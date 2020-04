Scotty Ryan and his mom hilariously spent some time together playing a clever variation of the classic “Beer Pong” game using pots and pans from the kitchen. While there was no beer involved, the object remained the same, get the ball in the cup. Ryan set the pots upside-down across the living room floor.

The two then took turns performing ping pong trickshots by bouncing the ball off of the pans with the hopes of it landing in the cup.