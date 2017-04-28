Pilot Captures the Gorgeous Calm of the Night Sky While Flying Amidst the Milky Way

FlightLapse #01 – MilkyWay offers a stunning look at the night sky on a transatlantic flight from Zurich to São Paulo. Taken by Swiss pilot Sales Wick, a photographer and founder of SkyProduction, the footage captured not only calm of the journey, but an incredible view of the Milky Way and shooting stars as they became more visible the further away the plane moved from land.

Just as the bright city lights are vanishing behind us, the Milky way starts to become clearly visible up ahead. Its now us, pacing at almost the speed of sound along the invisible highway and the pitch-black night sky above this surreal landscape. Ahead of us are another eight hours flight time, but we already stopped counting the shooting stars. And we got already to a few hundred.

via PetaPixel