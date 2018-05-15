Piggyback Rider, A Standing Child Carrier System That Makes It Easy to Carry a Toddler on Your Back

The Piggyback Rider is a clever standing child carrier system created by Full Sail International makes it easy to carry a toddler on your back. It features a harness worn by the adult and a harness, with an aluminum foot bar and safety handles, for the young one to wear. It is available to purchase from Amazon.

The multi-award winning Piggyback Rider standing child carrier is a compact, lightweight backpack for toddlers older than two years and up to 50lbs. Our unique toddler carrier design creates a mutually enjoyable, effortless way to carry a child on your back and is a great replacement for bulky backpack carriers and strollers.

