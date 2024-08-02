The Oddly Calming Sound of a Growing Number of Pigeons Pecking at Seeds on a Glass Plate

Libby and Marcel of Free To Use Sounds recorded the din of pigeons pecking at seeds on a plate of glass set on a sidewalk. The resulting sound, which was captured with a contact microphone that was attached to the glass, was oddly calming in a rather urban manner, particularly as the number of birds grew.

