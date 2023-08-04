Pigeon Travels Canada With Her Humans and BFF Dog

A rescued pigeon named PJ travels across Canada alongside her favorite humans and her best friend, an adorable Pomeranian named Joji.

PJ was rescued alongside her brother at just four days old on April 28, 2020. The brother has since been adopted. Their humans could only take care of one pigeon but fostered the pair together.

I was looking to adopting a pigeon and was contacted asking if I was able to foster two babies that were kicked off nest. I unfortunately can only keep one.

Since that time, PJ and Joji have become nearly inseparable.

Here are more of PJ’s travels.