Upon hearing his human Nicolle ‘s verbal request, a well trained pig named Paul eagerly walked back and forth across the room to grab each one of his toys in his mouth and then deposit them into a wooden chest. This adorable process was only slightly hampered by a plush monkey that refused to go in the box , but that was soon remedied and in just a few minutes all of Paul’s toys were neatly put away.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!