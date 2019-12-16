Special Edition ‘Pickle Rick’ Pringles Potato Chips Based Upon the Infamous Episode of ‘Rick and Morty’

Adult Swim has partnered with the Kellogg’s Company to premiere a 30 second animated ad during Super Bowl LIV on February 2, 2020 to introduce their newest flavor in the Pringles Stackers line – Pickle Rick potato chips. The chips will be available for purchase across the US on the same day as the ad.

This flavor, of course, is in reference to the now infamous Rick and Morty episode from the third season during which Rick turns himself into a pickle in order to avoid going to therapy with his family.

For the 2020 Big Game, Pringles® is returning for the third year in a row, but this time in partnership with the biggest pop culture hit around, Adult Swim’s award-winning series Rick and Morty™. Known for its bold flavors, playful nature and endless stacking possibilities, Pringles will this year test the limits with Rick and Morty, in a humorous, mind-bending animated spot. And because of the intense fandom around Rick and Morty, the partnership will feature a flavor of their very own. …These crisps hit shelves coast to coast timed around the Big Game, but only in our universe (C-137).

via Mike Shouts