The Physiological Causes and Symptoms of Anxiety Disorders Explained via a Colorful Animation

There is science backing up these diseases, so telling someone to relax or let it go can be pretty insulting.These conditions are deeply rooted and it’s not that easy. Anxiety is believed to start in the amygdala, the brain’s so-called “fear center”, where emotions are processed. Neurotransmitters then alert the sympathetic nervous system of the perceived threat. This is when muscles tense, heart rate and breathing speed up, and blood flow is rerouted away from abdominal organs and towards the brain. This is our body’s fight-or-flight response, or it’s way of telling us we’re in danger.

Life Noggin narrator Pat Graziosi aka Blocko posits the question “ Could You Actually Have An Anxiety Disorder? ” and proceeds to explain via colorful animation, the causes of anxiety , the different forms of anxiety, the difference in brain chemistry for those who suffer from anxiety, how to relieve the symptoms of anxiety and how anxiety is tied to the innate “fight or flight” response in the brain.

