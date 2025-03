The Physics Behind Chaotically Flailing Hoses

Knowledgable science vlogger and author Steve Mould took a look at how hoses work, the unpredictability of nozzle whip for firefighters, and the physics that make hoses act in a chaotic manner.

Hose instability describes the dangerous phenomenon of nozzle whip the fire fighters experience but also sky dancers (Wacky Waving Inflatable Arm Flailing Tube Men).