Russian Fisherman Shares More Fascinating Photos of the Unusual Deep Sea Creatures He’s Found at Work

In 2016, we wrote about Roman Fedortsov, a deep-sea fisherman in Murmansk, Russia who shared photos of the fascinating, rare and somewhat disturbing discoveries he’s made while doing his job.

Since that time, Fedortsov has been continuing to find more of these unusual creatures and sharing the photos of his discoveries. While some may find these deep sea animals a bit unnerving, Fedortsov finds them all beautiful.

To somebody it will seem beautiful… to someone… terrible. For me, all fish are beautiful.

via Gizmodo