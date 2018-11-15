Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Russian Fisherman Shares More Fascinating Photos of the Unusual Deep Sea Creatures He’s Found at Work

by at on

In 2016, we wrote about Roman Fedortsov, a deep-sea fisherman in Murmansk, Russia who shared photos of the fascinating, rare and somewhat disturbing discoveries he’s made while doing his job.

Since that time, Fedortsov has been continuing to find more of these unusual creatures and sharing the photos of his discoveries. While some may find these deep sea animals a bit unnerving, Fedortsov finds them all beautiful.

To somebody it will seem beautiful… to someone… terrible. For me, all fish are beautiful.

via Gizmodo



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP