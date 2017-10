My new photo project Childhood is now out! Check it out: https://t.co/gVY85oO2At

Photographer Conor Nickerson has created a really wonderful series entitled “ Childhood ” in which he cleverly inserted his current 2017 self into pictures from when he was young . The effect is brilliantly disconcerting, yet very natural nonetheless.

