Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, An Amazon Series Based Upon the Works of the Prolific SciFi Writer

by at on

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams is a standalone limited Amazon Video series starring Bryan Cranston, who also acts as an executive producer. Each of the ten episodes in the series is based upon one of Philip K. Dick‘s short stories and features an all-star cast who navigate their way through a dystopian future.

Based on the short stories from one of science fiction’s most prolific authors, Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams explores humanity in 10 standalone episodes. From 5 to 5000 years in the future, each story in the anthology will question what it means to be human in uniquely ambitious, grounded, yet fantastical worlds.


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy