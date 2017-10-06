Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, An Amazon Series Based Upon the Works of the Prolific SciFi Writer

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams is a standalone limited Amazon Video series starring Bryan Cranston, who also acts as an executive producer. Each of the ten episodes in the series is based upon one of Philip K. Dick‘s short stories and features an all-star cast who navigate their way through a dystopian future.
