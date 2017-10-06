Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, An Amazon Series Based Upon the Works of the Prolific SciFi Writer

Based on the short stories from one of science fiction’s most prolific authors, Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams explores humanity in 10 standalone episodes. From 5 to 5000 years in the future, each story in the anthology will question what it means to be human in uniquely ambitious, grounded, yet fantastical worlds.

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams is a standalone limited Amazon Video series starring Bryan Cranston , who also acts as an executive producer. Each of the ten episodes in the series is based upon one of Philip K. Dick ‘s short stories and features an all-star cast who navigate their way through a dystopian future.

