Sneaky Pharaoh Cuttlefish Pretend to Be a Hermit Crabs in Order to Catch Prey

Japanese researchers captured really wonderful footage of very sneaky pharaoh cuttlefish disguising themselves as a truly believable hermit crab in order to surreptitiously strike out at unsuspecting prey. Once the fish left, cuttlefish the guise was dropped, that is until more fish came swimming by.

The researchers are not certain why the cuttlefish pretend to be hermit crabs but suggest it could be a form of defense useful in hunting small fish. Cuttlefish and other cephalopods are known to use camouflage and mimicry in the wild. The researchers hope to study the cuttlefish further to confirm whether the pharaoh cuttlefish are indeed imitating hermit crabs.