Compassionate Diver Pets Sharks Like They’re Dogs

In a remarkable episode of Blue Planet Live, ocean diver, explorer, and activist Cristina Zenato shared her a remarkable talent for gaining the trust of the Bahamian sharks she swims with. Zenato, who was carefully clad in a chain mail suit, showed off the softer side of these magnificent creatures by petting and hugging them as if they were the three rescued dogs she has at home.

Cristina Zenato caresses her sharks in the warm Bahamas waters, the animals seem to like the suit’s touch on their skin and stop in her lap for a quick stroke.

During the broadcast, Zenato stated that humans need to revise what and how they think of sharks in order to save them.