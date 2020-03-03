Voice Actor Paul Rugg Suggests Petting a Dog to Relax

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In 2017, voice actor Paul Rugg hilariously shared his favorite way to relax. He just sat down in a comfy chair with his faithful chihuahua Lucky in his arms. Lucky, however, didn’t seem to understand the idea of relaxation and continuously bit and growled at his human.

Paul Rugg Relaxes By Petting His Dog, Lucky

Mark Hamill very accurately described Lucky.

Then in 2018, Rugg brought Lucky to the “Luna Verde Retirement Community” to see if he would make for a good therapy dog. Needless to say, it didn’t go as well as Rugg hoped.

Lucky The Chihuahua Spends His First Day As A Therapy Dog

Rugg didn’t have much success in putting a Halloween costume on Lucky either.