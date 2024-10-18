Peter Dinklage Talks About Acting Techniques While Elegantly Consuming Progressively Hot Wings

The great Peter Dinklage made the long trip across the river from his home in Brooklyn to the Midtown Manhattan studios of the First We Feast series Hot Ones to consume progressively hot wings while answering questions posed by host Sean Evans. Dinklage talked about his acting techniques, his musical past, his role of Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones and his new movie Brothers, while elegantly enjoying the nuance of flavors exploding in his mouth.

