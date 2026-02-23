How Peter Claffey Went From an Irish Rugby Star to Playing Dunk in ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’

Television essayist fluffieduffie explained how Peter Claffey went from a rugby player in Ireland to brilliantly playing Hedge Knight Dunk (Ser Duncan the Tall) in the breakout standalone Game of Thrones series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The story of how Peter Clafy went from a rugby player to now the face of “Game of Thrones” is insane.

It turns out that Claffey was quite well known for his rugby prowess and was about to go professional, but he found that he wasn’t very happy. So instead, he decided to go to Bow Fleet Academy acting school and audition where he could.

Shortly after quitting his professional rugby career in 2019, he enrolled in drama school and they made his first appearance in the show” Harry Wild” in 2022. And then a couple years go by and he gets an audition for Duncan the Tall. … although Peter is actually a huge fan of “Game of Thrones”, he didn’t let himself get excited. But then he got a call back and then another one and then he got the part.

Claffey in His Irish Rugby Days

Claffey’s Drama School Showreel