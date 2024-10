Personified File Extensions Plan a Group Excursion

Creative performer Elle Cordova amusingly personified computer file extensions such as PDF, JPEG, DOCX, PNG, ZIP, EXE, and WAV, giving them each a distinct personality. It seems that they were happy to plan an excursion together, although none of them really cared how GIF pronounced her name. Unfortunately, the lesser known extensions were left to fend for themselves.

Where’s everyone going? Can I come?