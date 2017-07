While golfing with his buddies, Swedish sportsman Tony Swahn captured the hilarious sight of a curious young moose crossing the golf course to sniff out what goodies the humans might have. A spooked golfer nearby did his best to ward off the alcine youngster with the threat of an incoming golfball. The persistent moose backed off for a moment, but then kept on going. That was when the golfer decided to act as as running escort in an effort to encourage the moose to leave.

via Deadspin