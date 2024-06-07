Percussionist Plays the Windows XP Shutdown Sound on Various Instruments With a String Quartet

Canadian percussionist Joe Porter performed the classic Windows XP shutdown sound on a variety of percussion instruments from around the world. This included steel pan, vintage stylophone, flairdrum, suction pops, Gamelon strips, hammered dulcimer, lithophone, slapaphone, aquarion, rav vast, keyboard, glockenspiel, kalimba, cosmophone, and crystalophone.

We had a blast playing Windows XP Shutdown Sound on Tons of Musical Instruments!

Accompanying Porter was a talented quartet of strings.

Thanks to Mark Rodgers, Norbert Boehm, Gabe Kastelic & Catherine McLaughlin for joining me on the Strings!

Windows XP Startup Sound is one of the greatest sounds ever made! This was so much fun to play it on a ton of musical instruments!