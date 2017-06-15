People With ADHD Share Their Honest Opinions About Fidget Spinners After Trying One for a Week

One of the theories behind the wildly popular fidget spinner trend is the idea that the toy could assist those with attention disorders in achieving better focus. With that in mind, BuzzFeedVideo decided to test out the theory in real life with four different people who were diagnosed with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder). Each participant took a spinner home and reported back after a week. While the reviews were mixed, they all agreed upon a few things.

You have to be in a situation where it’s not annoying people when you’re using it. And it’s not gonna work for everyone. But if you want to try it, try it.