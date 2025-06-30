PennyFarming – An Incredibly Unique Penny-Farthing Style Motorcycle Made From Tractor Parts

The New Zealand builder behind Paton Machines created an incredibly unique Penny-Farthing style motorcycle using tractor parts. While the first version of his “PennyFarming” motorbike was successful, it couldn’t remain upright. He figured out that he needed a trailer to help even things out.

I came up with this stupid idea and started building this monster of a machine 3 years ago. PennyFarming is all lightweight proof of concept so I could see if it was going to work. Today it’s time to fit a stabilizing trailer!

The First Field Test in 2024

via The Awesomer