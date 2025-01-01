Engineer Builds a Wildly Impractical But Very Cool Penny Farthing Motorbike

Engineer Gregory Mitchell of Gregulations built the Super Farthing, a motorbike that has the structure of a Penny Farthing bicycle. The project took over 400 hours to finish and cost quite a bit to make his dream come true.

I had a dream. In it I spend over 400 hours building the most unhinged Penny Farthing Super Bike

Mitchell was proud of his invention, despite its many flaws.

What I love most about the Super Farthing is that what I’ve made here is actually terrible. It’s worse in every measurable way. It’s so much slower, horrendously expensive, laughably impractical and, despite all of that, I challenge you to sit there and tell me this is not insanely cool.

