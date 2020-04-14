Humboldt Penguins at the Saint Louis Zoo Gleefully Gather Around the Scale to Get Themselves Weighed

The Humboldt penguins at the Saint Louis Zoo rather gleefully gathered around the scale after a penguin named Pedro rather loudly showed his affection for his caretaker KC Donaldson. Because this species is considered threatened, it’s important for the zoo to monitor their overall health on a regular basis. Luckily, these flightless birds have no fear of the scale.

Time for a weigh-in! Keepers routinely weigh our penguins to monitor their health. The birds are accustomed to the scale and some are a little ambitious about being weighed.

This video is part of “Bring The Stl Zoo To You” which shares what’s going on while the zoo is closed.