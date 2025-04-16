Rockhopper Penguin Makes Adorable Art With Her Feet and Nose to Raise Money for Animal Conservation

A really cute and gregarious ambassador rockhopper penguin named Marley, who lives at Moody Gardens in Galveston, Texas, worked with her encouraging keeper Jane to create adorable pieces of art with non-toxic paint, using her feet and sometimes even her nose to make good impressions. These pieces are sold with the proceeds given to the non-profit’s conservation fund.

The penguin art is sold at the Moody Gardens Gift Shop or given to guests as part of an animal encounter. The proceeds from all sales goes towards the Moody Gardens Conservation Fund which helps us support our local and global partners in conservation.

Marley Is Quite the Character

Penguin Encounter at Moody Gardens