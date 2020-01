While outside exploring the water’s edge, a wayward penguin found himself separated from his friends, as a piece of the ice shelf upon which they were waddling, began breaking loose. The panicked penguin watched helplessly as the group was leaving and raced against the pull of the separation. The stranded bird found the spot and leaped seamlessly over the last part that hadn’t yet broken free.

