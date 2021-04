Wonderfully affable Australian pelicans go for walks with their beloved keepers at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia. Like other animals in their care, these big billed birds are provided with care and enrichment. Walking is part of that enrichment and the pelicans appear to enjoy it a great deal.

