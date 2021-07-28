The Naughty Pelican Trying to Eat Capybaras Bathing in Hot Springs Recreated on a No-Bake Cheesecake

University student and cake artist Rin of Rin’s Forest created a wonderfully amusing no-bake cheesecake that featured an adorable recreation of the capybaras at the Saitama Children’s Zoo enjoying a nice dip in the hot tub.

Capybara cheesecake, inspired by real-life capybara hot springs in Japan.

Here’s the original version of this scene.

Later Rin updated her design to include the naughty pelican at the Ichihara Elephant Kingdom who halfheartedly tried to eat a baby capybara whole.

I have made a few improvements on the design of the cake since my last post.

Here’s the video original of that hilarious scene.

Rin shared how to make this cheesecake.

via My Modern Met