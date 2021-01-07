The Peanuts Gang Performs ‘Roundabout’ by Yes

Digital filmmaker Garren Lazar has created a rather amusing seamless mashup of the Peanuts Gang singing the classic Yes song “Roundabout”. Lazar timed the clipped footage so that it synched perfectly with the lyrics and instrumental parts of the song.

With this horrible year finally coming to an end, I thought that I would make another Peanuts Parody video to help celebrate this holiday season. …Ladies and gentlemen, here’s another Peanuts music parody. This time they play “Roundabout” by Yes! Once again I used Final Cut Pro (AVAILABLE ONLY ON MAC COMPUTERS), to create this video.