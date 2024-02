A Pair of Dogs Insist Their Human Pay the ‘Cheese Tax’

A pair of sleek, long-legged dogs, one a Silken Windhound named Cleo (Chaos Worm) and the other a Borzoi named Abby (Void Horse), very handily acted out the lyrics to the catchy Puppy Songs tune “Cheese Tax” by sticking their long, beautiful noses in their human’s face whenever she opened the refrigerator.

Here’s the original “Cheese Tax” song by Matt Hobbs.

via Boing Boing