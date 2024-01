Pauly Shore Plays Fitness Guru Richard Simmons in the Short Film ‘The Court Jester’

Actor Pauly Shore portrayed the eternally positive fitness guru Richard Simmons in “The Court Jester,” a short film by performer Jake Lewis. In a touching scene, Simmons (Shore) gives a wonderful pep talk to an underappreciated Ellen segment producer named David.

David, an under appreciated segment producer, has a life altering run in with the enigmatic fitness guru, Richard Simmons, backstage of a high profile talk show.

Here’s the original segment from which the film was adapted.