Clever ‘Me and Coolio Down by the Schoolyard’ Mashup

“Me and Coolio Down by the Schoolyard” is a clever mashup by DJ Cummerbund that combines the iconic Paul Simon song “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard” with “Fantastic Voyage” by Coolio, flawlessly changing the chorus of the former to reflect the name of the artist in the latter. Cummerbund masterfully mashes together the two songs with singular wordplay and musicality with seamless results like his previous mashups, although he appears particularly proud of this one.

The Mashup Messiah is known for being a very humble fellow…but I have to say that this is by far the greatest piece of music in 500 years.