Amazing FPV Drone Footage of Paul McCartney Playing ‘Live and Let Die’ in New Orleans

Jay Christensen of JayByrd Films, who creates incredible drone videos, swooped in on Paul McCartney with his drone, capturing the legendary performer in one amazing continuous shot as he played the classic Wings song “Live and Let Die” for a cheering audience at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Christensen’s FPV drone circled the stage amid the music and fireworks, giving a holistic view of the show before returning to McCartney as he concluded the song.

Experience Paul McCartney’s “Live and Let Die” like never before — captured in one continuous FPV drone shot during his Got Back Tour stop at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.