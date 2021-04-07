Patton Oswalt Stars as the Marvel Villain M.O.D.O.K. (Mental Organism Designed Only For Killing) on Hulu

Hulu has adapted the Marvel character M.O.D.O.K. (Mental Organism Designed Only For Killing) for a limited run beginning on May 21, 2021. The series, written by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt, features Oswalt in the starring role of a megalomaniacal supervillain who is determined to see the world rid of all superheroes. Unfortunately, M.O.D.O.K. has bankrupted himself, both spiritually and financially. To add to his further fury, his marriage is on the outs and his kids don’t particularly like him.

The cast also includes a couple of surprise well-known guests.