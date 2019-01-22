Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Pastry Chef Successfully Recreates the Crunch, Shape, Texture and Taste of Pringles Potato Chips

by at on

In her amusing quest to make healthy versions of popular junk foods, Senior Food Editor and pastry chef Claire Saffitz of the Bon Apétit series Gourmet Makes took on the challenge of Pringles potato chips. The taste, crunch and texture took a relatively short amount of time to achieve, but the distinctive paraboloid shape of the chip was a bit more challenging, but she eventually got there nonetheless.

Pringles. They’re the miraculously not greasy potato chips that come in a tube. They’re also the original duck face. Join Claire Saffitz as she attempts to make a gourmet version of Pringles! And lest we forget: once you pop the fun don’t stop.




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP