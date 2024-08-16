A Newly Hatched Parrotfinch With a Beautiful Beak Featuring Blue ‘Gems’

The compassionate human behind A Chick Called Albert, who previously rescued a forgotten parakeet egg to incubate and raise as his own, did much the same with a rescued blue-faced parrotfinch egg that he received from a breeder. The captive bird did not show much interest in hatching her egg, so he took it home to nurture for hatching.

With an egg in my pocket, I went home. Three days later, hatching day. I’m amazed a bird that size can do this.

The bird who came out of that egg was absolutely gorgeous, looking as if gemstones were embedded in the birds mouth. As it turns out, these “gems” are for getting their parents attention for food.

With such a small bird, I’m still always nervous about the first feeding. After a few days she started to show her beautiful beak. The colours help them to get their parents’ attention while feeding