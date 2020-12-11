fbpx

Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Clever Parrot Uses Her Beak to Open a Packet of Tea

by on

A clever parrot named Maui used her powerful beak to open a packet of vanilla chai tea that her human Kerri put in front of her. Maui rhythmically perforated the protective envelope at a rapid clip so that the teabag was soon revealed.

Maui, my little helper.

Here’s a compilation of Maui happily perforating various paper products that were put in her path.

Maui, from Idaho, was filmed by owner Kerri Cosma as she used her beak to cut open the packet with the efficiency and precision of a pair of scissors.


Follow Laughing Squid: Facebook | Twitter | Google News






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved