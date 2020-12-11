Clever Parrot Uses Her Beak to Open a Packet of Tea

A clever parrot named Maui used her powerful beak to open a packet of vanilla chai tea that her human Kerri put in front of her. Maui rhythmically perforated the protective envelope at a rapid clip so that the teabag was soon revealed.
Maui, my little helper.
Here’s a compilation of Maui happily perforating various paper products that were put in her path.
Maui, from Idaho, was filmed by owner Kerri Cosma as she used her beak to cut open the packet with the efficiency and precision of a pair of scissors.