A Brazen Little Parrot Steals a Green Polka Dotted Pillow From an Aviary Neighbor For His Own Use

A truly brazen and very entitled parrot boldly approached a neighbor in his aviary and stole with a green polka dot pillow from right under the other bird’s wings. The little thief then quite skillfully climbed halfway up a ladder and dexterously laid the pillow in the bed he shared with his beloved lady parrot.
