In the past we’ve written about various animals playing dead for a variety of reasons, especially when a finger gun is “fired”. This includes a black and white tabby cat, a german shepherd puppy and even chickens and goats, so it’s not surprising that a clever green parrot obediently hit the ground when his human pretended to shoot. After the parrot went down, the human reached in to give the bird some yummy belly rubs as well.

