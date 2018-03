A little white parrot marched back and forth inside a window sill, mimicking the sound of the seagulls who fly around outside. According to the parrot’s human, this humorous scene is rather indicative of their life.

“Story [of] my life I buy a parrot and it thinks it’s a seagull.

Or as stated by Cheryl Sotomayor, who may or may not be the above mentioned human, it only adds to the racket.